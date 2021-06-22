American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,307. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

