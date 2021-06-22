American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 854,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414,136 shares during the period. American Superconductor comprises approximately 1.8% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $16,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMSC remained flat at $$14.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,307. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

