American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.