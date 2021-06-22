American National Insurance Co. Makes New $242,000 Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.