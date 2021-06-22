American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.18.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

