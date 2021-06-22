American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of AEP opened at $83.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

