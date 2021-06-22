American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. Approximately 941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

