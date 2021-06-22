American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

ABML opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83. American Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

