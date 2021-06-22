Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00 BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. BTRS has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Amdocs.

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 15.98% 15.28% 8.65% BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and BTRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.49 $497.84 million $4.19 18.91 BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.50

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amdocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amdocs beats BTRS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations. It also provides revenue guard services designed to detect and resolve revenue leakage, fraud, and cyber fraud; and the BriteBill, a multi-channel bill presentment platform. In addition, the company offers advertising and media services for media publishers, TV networks, video streaming providers, advertising agencies, and service providers. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

