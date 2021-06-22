Amalgamated Bank Sells 665 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.09. 47,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.79. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

