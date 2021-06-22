Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. 485,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,454,527. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

