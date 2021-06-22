Amalgamated Bank Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,234 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. 384,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,688,957. The company has a market cap of $263.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

