Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.68. 71,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,466. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

