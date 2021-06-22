Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Up 2.2%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $87.62. 5,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,409,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,854 shares of company stock worth $3,219,310. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Alteryx by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

