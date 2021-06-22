Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.29.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

