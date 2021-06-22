Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases 84,631 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,631 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sogou worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $2,367,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.