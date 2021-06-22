Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 168,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THCA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 224,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,942,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

