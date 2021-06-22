Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $556,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRONU. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

