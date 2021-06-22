Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $506,000 in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,693,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

