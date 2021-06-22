Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $455,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,601 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

FDX stock opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

