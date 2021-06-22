Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in News by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in News by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.97 and a beta of 1.64. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

