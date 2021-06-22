Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.40 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $113.10 million and $23.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00056471 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

