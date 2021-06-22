Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a report released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after acquiring an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

