Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 646,094 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646,094 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

