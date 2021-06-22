Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

