Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Atkore worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.30. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

