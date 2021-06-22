Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,888 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 67.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LXFR. Roth Capital raised their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $617.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

