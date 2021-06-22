Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,796 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $470.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.06.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

