Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 20.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $402.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $42,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,924.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,204.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $364,536 in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

