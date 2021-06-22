Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank First were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank First by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Research analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

