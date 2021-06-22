Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives $21.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

