Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.93.

TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.15. 1,183,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,054. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

