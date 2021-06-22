Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Alico has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.