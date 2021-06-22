Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $334.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Societe Generale from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

