AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $982,302.25 and approximately $66,374.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.00630163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.61 or 0.07254601 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.