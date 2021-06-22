Advisor OS LLC Reduces Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.21 on Tuesday, reaching $176.00. 71,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,917. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

