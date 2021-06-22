Advisor OS LLC Invests $3.73 Million in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,235,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after purchasing an additional 507,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,121,000.

NYSEARCA PEJ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,706. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

