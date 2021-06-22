Advisor OS LLC Invests $12.31 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 174,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,306,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 2.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,659,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,077,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 114,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,296. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.