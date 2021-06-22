Advisor OS LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 309,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,883,129. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.30 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

