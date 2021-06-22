Advisor OS LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.41. 4,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,770. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

