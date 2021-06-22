Advisor OS LLC Acquires 381 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $603.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.48 and a 1 year high of $609.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

