Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,408 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.40. 136,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.