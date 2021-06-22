Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 495.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

