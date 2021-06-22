Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,252.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.37.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

