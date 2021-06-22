Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor Sells 4,166 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.