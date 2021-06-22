Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ACRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 134,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,261,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

