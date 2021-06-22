Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,785 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,109 shares of company stock worth $31,943,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

