Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,130 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

