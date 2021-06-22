Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

