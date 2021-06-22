Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 535.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

NYSE:ATH opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.75.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.